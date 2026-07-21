Juan Watterson has been elected as the new President of Tynwald following a vote in the legislative chambers this morning.
The former Speaker of the House of Keys was the sole nominee for the role, succeeding Laurence Skelly, who has retired as President.
Mr Watterson was nominated by Minister for Health and Social Care Clare Barber MHK, with the nomination seconded by Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett.
Under Tynwald rules, any member of Tynwald, with the exception of the Attorney General and the Bishop, is eligible to stand for election as President.
Following his election, Mr Watterson will preside over the current administration of Tynwald for the final time before the House of Keys General Election in September.
He will serve for five years.
Tynwald members will now move on to the remainder of this month's sitting, with 25 questions listed for oral answer.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse has tabled 12 questions, including enquiries on visas, relocation packages, the cost of King Charles III's recent visit to the Island and the damaged tiles at the National Sports Centre.
Meanwhile, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover is seeking updates on the proposed sale of easyJet and whether the Isle of Man intends to introduce legislation equivalent to the Hillsborough Law.
Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher has asked the Chief Minister about the Bloomberg report into the Island's online gambling sector, while Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett is seeking a progress report on the review of the disc parking scheme.
Away from question time, members will also be asked to consider a funding bid for the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, receive an update on bus facilities in Douglas and debate reports covering whistleblowing, climate change and economic policy.
Isle of Man Today will provide further updates from today's Tynwald sitting as proceedings continue.