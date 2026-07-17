How did you spend our National Day, on July 6? Were you at the Tynwald ceremony at St John's?
I thought this week I would look at a few memories from over the years and mention a couple of things from this year.
My first visits were as a Scout for 5th Douglas, playing my part alongside others lining the processional way.
We travelled to Tynwald on the Steam Railway Douglas to Peel line, which closed permanently in September 1968.
It had first shut in November 1965 but briefly reopened in June 1967. The journey was part of the excitement of the day.
My first attendance as a Tynwald Member was on Friday, July 5 1985, and my last was on Friday, July 5 2019, before my retirement on February 19, 2020.
I would never have imagined, coming from a very ordinary background, that I would have the opportunity to walk the processional way from the chapel to the Hill. It felt like I was taking part in a living history.
The Fairfield was originally adjacent to the A1 main road from Douglas to Peel, but it moved to the back field in its present position in the late 1970s, aligning with the 1979 Millennium of Tynwald celebrations.
What a special year that was, when we welcomed more than 600,000 visitors to our island.
Like many others, I have happy memories of the stalls, including the coconut shy, games of luck and skill, food and cultural activities.
For a number of years, I had a pitch on the Fairfield selling all sorts, and it was always very busy.
Indeed, I still had a stall when I was first elected. A newspaper social correspondent phoned to ask my wife, who was running the stall with others, what she would be wearing for Tynwald, expecting a response describing a fancy hat or dress.
Instead, it was jeans and a T-shirt, which took the reporter by surprise!
Over the years I was a Tynwald member, the National Day celebrations were always under review, particularly by the Tynwald ceremony arrangements committee.
One thing I was always keen on was that our National Day should be held July 5 each year. Indeed, on October 22 2002, in the House of Keys, I sought leave to introduce legislation to put that into effect.
The principal concerns put forward related to the possibility of July 5 falling on a Sunday, creating potential clashes with church services around the island.
There were also questions about whether there might be any detriment in terms of employment rights and entitlement to a public holiday if the day fell over a weekend.
Other members made it clear they supported the idea, citing other national days such as those of the USA on July 4 and France on July 14.
One important point we were reminded of was the initiative by the former President of Tynwald, Sir Charles Kerruish, to develop a Manx National Week.
During the Millennium year of 2000, this had been very successful, but it was felt that in 2001 and 2002 there had been less emphasis on a National Week. Worth a revisit?
There was a wide-ranging debate, and the final vote was carried by 14 votes to 8.
A man I greatly respected, Deemster Jack Corrin, had contacted me with his support, which was most welcome. Sadly, due to work pressures, the proposal did not progress at that time.
On February 26, 2008, Onchan MHK David Quirk, who had been elected in 2006, sought leave to introduce legislation to provide for our National Day celebrations at St John's to be held on July 5, whatever day of the week it fell.
I was happy to second his proposal, and much the same discussions took place in the House of Keys, including, of course, the potential financial implications.
One very interesting contribution came from Tony Brown, who highlighted that a very old piece of legislation, the Statutory Time Bill, had been amended in 1948.
This covered the subject. In 1947, Tynwald Day fell on a Saturday, and the amendment provided that Tynwald Day should not be held on a Saturday or Sunday but should instead move to the Monday.
Tony stated that the reason for that was basically because of disquiet, believe it or not, among the population at having to turn out to Tynwald on a Saturday.
He went on to say that, from reading Hansard, the debate must have lasted only three or four minutes.
The outcome of David's proposal, after a number of interesting responses, was 19 votes in favour of leave to introduce the Bill and 3 against. Again, that was as far as the proposal got!
Back to Tynwald Day. As always, a number of changes have taken place over time.
With our unique system, we have 17 Captains of the Parishes, and I really like to see them participating.
They are well-known and respected members of our communities, often real characters, and as time moves on it is good to see new Captains appointed, including two women new to the role.
Another welcome development undertaken by our present Governor has been his use of the Manx language during the proceedings.
During this Year of the Manx Language, the Tynwald programme has been significantly enhanced by being produced in both Manx and English, with thanks to Chris Sheard and Culture Vannin.
During the service in the Royal Chapel of St John, I particularly enjoy the Manx content, such as: ‘Isle of Mona, home beloved, here we sing our praise to thee; thank thee for the purple mountains, glens alive with melody. Let the nations boast of countries vaster, mightier, far from thee, but to us thou hast no equal, Ellan Vannin, Ben My Chree.’
Or Ellan Vannin: ‘When the summer day is over and its busy cares have flown, I sit beneath the starlight with a weary heart alone. Then rises like a vision, sparkling bright in Nature's glee, my own dear Ellan Vannin, with its green hills by the sea.’
And, of course, our National Anthem: ‘O land of our birth, O gem of God's earth, O Island so strong and so fair; built firm as Barrool, thy throne of Home Rule makes us free as thy sweet mountain air.’
This year, the Lowland and Highland Bands of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, the King's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, and the Band of the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment were on duty, entertaining those present.
The UK Armed Forces are so good at music, colour, and pageantry.
Although I have only a very limited knowledge of Manx, the exhortations from the Hill in our native language, fencing the Court and proclaiming the laws, are always special.
When I was a Tynwald member, my daughters, as little girls, would be present to support me. It is nice to have had the opportunity to continue that tradition with my grandchildren, Stan and Ivy.
Fairly new additions that are going from strength to strength include the Global Village and the celebrations that continue into the evening with music, dance, culture, and fire!
As T. E. Brown said: ‘Be Manx... be thoroughly Manx. In doing that you are not standing in the way of progress; no, not for a moment. Manxmen are capable of progress, but let them progress as Manxmen.’