The photo above attempts to show the high number of Freedom of Information responses by the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture which DEFA had kept in secret from the public by not publishing them on government’s Disclosure Log of Responses.
Your readers might get some amusement, as I did, at the request for the identity of the ‘Billabong Man’, which is in the red lever arch file.
The DEFA was forced by the Information Commissioner to give me copies of the responses in his decision on a complaint which I made to him.
Trevor Cowin
