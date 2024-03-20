This is the moment Queen Camilla was presented with flowers by a young schoolgirl upon her arrival at Government House.
Little Saskia Edge, age 10, from Onchan curtsied in front of Her Majesty as she handed over the bouquet.
The Royal party arrived at Government House in Onchan this afternoon where she was met by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, Deputy Chief Minister and Middle MHK Jane Poole-Wilson, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC, and Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson MHK.
More than 100 children from nearby Onchan and Cronk-y-Berry schools are in attendance, as well as Army Cadets from the combined forces on the island.
The Queen is meeting representatives from the island, including members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), an organisation which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, Civil Defence, Manx Bluetits swimming club, military veterans, Captains of the Parish, and Isle of Man charities and organisations working in the fields of environmental protection and cancer care.