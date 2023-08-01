I most likely missed the reporting of the island’s games medals in our local newspapers sports pages as I don’t tend to look there.
How amazing for Guernsey being top of the medals table as hosts of the games.
But a BIG well done and congratulations to all our island competitors who came a more than respectable third. Be very proud of yourselves.
Name and address supplied
Editor’s note: It is a shame this reader missed our comprehensive coverage.
We sent reporter Dave Norton to Guernsey and he compiled many pages of coverage in our three newspapers and provided more material on iomtoday.co.im
This letter was first published in the Isle of Man Examiner of August 1.
