A man who showed a photo of his penis to a 17-year-old and offered her £300 for sex has been handed a suspended sentence.
Nicholas O’Dell was supposed to be mentoring the teenager on her first day at work at Ellan Vannin Fuels, but told her he would ‘split her in half', then pointed to his crotch.
Magistrates sentenced the 28-year-old from Peel to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for a year, and also put him under supervision for 12 months.
O’Dell was also ordered to pay the teenager £500 compensation.
O’Dell, who lives at Ballawattleworth Estate, was said to be assigned to mentoring her.
However, during her first day, he made several remarks to her that made her feel uncomfortable, shocked and upset.
He remarked on her tight clothing and showed her a photo of his genitals.
O’Dell was also said to have offered her £300 for sex, and said: ‘I’d split you in half.’
When the girl asked what he meant, he pointed to his crotch.
He kept saying there were no CCTV cameras in the stockroom, and the girl secretly recorded some of the things he said.
She said that she tried to keep changing the subject, but was upset, so she tried to call her mother
She was unable to contact her, so she contacted friends who took her home.
Her mother spoke to the manager at EVF, who then told the general manager, and the matter was referred to the police.
O’Dell was interviewed, but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of provoking behaviour.
A probation report said that O’Dell claimed that he’d ‘blacked out’ and couldn’t remember anything he’d said to the girl, but accepted that it had happened.
Defence Peter Taylor said that, although the offence had been unpleasant, alarming, and distressing, it had only been words, with no touching occurring.
The advocate said that O’Dell was deeply ashamed and wanted to apologise to the girl, if he was allowed to, through probation.
He said the defendant also wanted to apologise to the court and his family, for the shame brought to them.
Mr Taylor went on to say that O’Dell had fortunately been able to find further employment, and references described him as a hardworking, kind and caring man.
The advocate said that his client had already lost two jobs and, if sent to custody, could lose his latest one.
Magistrates chair David Christian told O’Dell: ‘We are surprised you state you can’t remember what you said.
‘This was very distressing for a 17-year-old girl, in a place where she should have felt safe.
‘It’s a hard lesson to learn, especially standing in open court for this type of offence.’
O’Dell was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay that, as well as the compensation, at a rate of £25 per week.