Having gone into the public domain with such financial detail, Crogga have clearly relinquished any right for them or our government to subsequently invoke commercial confidentiality. I have politely put my views, asking for comment on whether I am in fact right, to the two most relevant ministers, Mr Thomas at Infrastructure, who issue the licence, and Mrs Barber at Environment, who are responsible for overall energy policy, but they have declined to respond to my queries at all.