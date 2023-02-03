H Cook’s letter (Thanks for case for republicanism. Manx Independent, January 26) concerns the monarchy, and advocates a campaign for a secular democracy where there is no established state religion; everyone is equal before the law; religious codes don’t undermine the judicial process; free expression isn’t restricted by religious considerations; religion plays no role in state-funded education; the state doesn’t express religious preferences or promote religious practices; there is freedom of belief and non-belief; public service provision doesn’t discriminate on religious grounds; and nobody is advantaged or disadvantaged because of religion.