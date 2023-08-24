For far too long now the voting (and taxpaying) public has accepted a load of garbage from incompetent ministers and Tynwald members who are absolutely clueless when it comes to dealing with financial matters.
Douglas is full of eyesore sights which in many cases have been left there for 10 or 20 years. Why?
The old prison was knocked down when the building and/or the sight could have been sold and redeveloped.
The finest house on Woodbourne Road is now just a pile of rubble which is now visible since the fencing collapsed in the recent storms.
And why hasn’t Africa House been given planning permission for an apartment block on its site?
The Liverpool landing stage fiasco must be the responsibility of those who gave approval for the scheme – whether civil servants or ministers.
The Chief Minister has stated that a thorough investigation will be carried out when the project is completed.
By that time, of course, those responsible will have retired from government or the civil service, nursing their splendid pensions.
Finally, turning North Quay into Douglas’s evening and weekend leisure area is all very well but what about the redundant eyesore occupying the central 20% of the site?
Have the ministers responsible not noticed it?
It is about time we are given the names of those who take the decisions instead of hiding behind so-called collective responsibility.
Name and address supplied
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of August 24.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.