When you also factor in the likely partial (or possibly near total) destruction of an existing area of nature, like Earystane/Scard which is largely existing with a fairly low human impact, that has numerous endangered or protected species residing in or near it, such as raptors, bats and lizards, you surely have to ask if it is worth it. It is also an area (approx. 72 hectares) of mainly heath, trees, moss and variety of plants with considerable carbon sequestration, plus it is forming part of the catchment for the Colby River.