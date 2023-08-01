Why is the standard of driving on the island so appallingly bad?
Habitual dangerous tailgating, ignorance of any speed limits, risk taking on narrow roads to name but a few issues I have witnessed.
It is damning that during last Sunday’s wet weather, police felt it necessary to advise motorists to adjust their driving to the conditions.
Well, yes!?
Drivers shouldn’t need to be told this.
As I see a lot of R-plate drivers already driving badly, I would suggest that driving school instructors really need to put more emphasis on an improved consideration and courtesy attitude. At least it would be a start.
Michael Ward
(Temporarily at Groudle Cottages)
Home address:
Heald Green
Cheshire
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of on July 27.
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.