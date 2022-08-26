Lightweight MGP delayed until Saturday
Subscribe newsletter
Friday’s race schedule at the Manx Grand Prix has been hit by the weather.
Roads had been due to close at 12.30pm ahead of a Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying session at 1pm followed by the opening race of the meeting - the Lightweight MGP - at 2.40pm.
But clerk of the course Gary Thompson has been forced to call off this afternoon’s action as a result of poor conditions in the island.
In a statement, organisers said: ‘Due to deteriorating conditions around the Mountain Course, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that this afternoon’s qualifying has been cancelled and the Lightweight Race has been postponed.’
In another update shortly before 1pm, it was confirmed that the Lightweight race will now take place on Saturday over only two laps, starting at 12.45pm.
This will be followed by the Junior MGP at 2.45pm over four laps and then the Senior MGP at 5.15pm over a reduced three laps.
Full schedule below:
11:00
Roads Close
11:30
Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]
12:45
Dunlop Lightweight Manx Grand Prix [2-laps]
14:45
MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
17:15
Bremont Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix [3-laps]
18:45
Roads Open
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |