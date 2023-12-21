There are ‘limited resources’ to be able to register the whole government estate.
That is according to Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall (pictured) who was asked for an update on progress that has been made with registering government owned land by Speaker of the House, Juan Watterson.
In his response, Mr Crookall said: ‘Treasury, Attorney General’s Chambers and Land Registry have been working together on the project plan to detail the implications and costs that would be incurred as a result of the project to register all Government owned land.
‘From the initial work, the costs appear to be significant and as per previous written answers, there are limited resources and/or skill sets in many Departments to be able to deliver the registration of the whole Government estate.’
Mr Crookall added: ‘A trial of five properties (but involving more than five titles) is currently being considered to obtain a calculation of the estimated resource and cost implications. It is anticipated that the trial will begin once adequate resource is in place and is expected to last between six to twelve months depending upon the properties.
‘Tynwald will be updated to ensure that any further activity with the project is appropriate, value for money and affordable, in line with Government priorities.’
In a written response in May this year, then Infrastructure Minister, Chris Thomas, said that there had been 19 title registrations in respect of Government land.
The breakdown of this is in the financial year (April to March) of 2020/ 2021, there were eight registrations, in 2021/2022 there were seven registrations and in 2022/2023 there were four registrations.
In October last year, then Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said in a written response: ‘The Department of Infrastructure is a significant owner and manager of Government land and as such have been working with the Treasury and the Attorney General’s Chambers to develop a project plan to seek to register Government land.