A motion calling for proposals to be brought forward for the reform of the ‘not fit for purpose’ rates system has failed in Tynwald.
Lawrie Hooper called for the current rating system to be replaced with a system based on the self-declaration of the capital value of property.
Mr Hooper’s motion was based on a Treasury consultation carried out in 2015, in which he said more than half of the respondents and the majority of local authorities agreed that a ‘capital value’ system would be easier to understand.
‘There are readily available, tried and tested methods for auditing, checking and assessing value of properties and people's returns to make sure they are accurate,’ he said.
‘Like I said at the start, these ideas aren't actually mine. These are things the Treasury proposed in 2015, and they have already done a lot of work on this 10 years ago,’ he added.
However, Treasury Minister Alex Allinson told Tynwald that it should be left to the next administration to deal with.
He added an amendment to Mr Hooper’s motion, which asked the court to set up a select committee to look at how properties can be accurately valued and what banding system should be used - and to report back to Tynwald by the end of March next year.
Dr Allinson said suggested local authority reform could proceed in parallel with rates reform ‘and help breathe new life in local democracy’.
‘If Tynwald is serious about local services and how they are paid for, it’s essential the blueprint is ready at the start of the administration, ‘ he added.
Douglas Central MHK Ann Corlett told Tynwald she doesn’t believe there was a ‘will’ to sort it out within the next 12 months.
Dr Allinson’s amendment was passed but when put to a second vote for the motion as amended, members voted against.