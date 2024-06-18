Passengers will be able to enjoy the new Liverpool ferry terminal later this month, Minister for Infrastructure Tim Crookall confirmed.
Douglas Central MHK and former Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas asked Mr Crookall when the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool will be ready for public use, during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting.
Mr Crookall confirmed the ferry will be in use by the end of the month although no specific date has been cited.
He said: ‘Subject to successful berthing trials the terminal will be open as soon as possible and the first passengers will sail there later this month.’
He said design and specifications had to be ironed out such as hard and software, the x-ray machine and other facilities, alongside the berthing trials, and that was almost complete.
The Liverpool Ferry Terminal land is owned by the Peel Group, which in turn is owned by island-based billionaire businessman John Whittaker.
Although the Peel Group retains ownership of the land, the site has been bought by the Isle of Man Government (for £3.5 million) on a long-term leasehold for a term of just over 230 years.
This means that the IoMSPC will be required to pay rent to Government (the DoI) in order to operate their business at the terminal.
The IoMSPC currently pays £737,000 per year to the Peel Group for the use of the Pier Head Ferry Terminal, which is only 800 metres away from the new terminal.
Berthing trials at the terminal have been taking place since late March and have been continuing in recent weeks.
The trials have been described as a ‘mandatory safety procedure’ which enables captains to become accustomed to the new berth at ‘varying states of tide, river and weather conditions’.