The Isle of Man Government has reminded locals to vote in today’s local authority elections across the island.
Contested local authority general elections are set to take place in Castletown, Douglas South, Patrick, Peel and Ramsey North today (Thursday, April 24).
Polling stations are open until 8pm and voters can cast their ballots at any polling station within their constituency.
At each polling station, the name of each voter is marked on the electoral register and individuals are given a ballot paper which lists the area’s election candidates.
Voters cast their vote in the privacy of a voting booth and fold their completed ballot paper in two to conceal their vote.
Showing the official mark on the back of the paper to the Presiding Officer, each voter then places their paper in the ballot box.
For more information on the local authority general elections, you can visit the election website, email [email protected] or call the Crown and Elections team on 685754.