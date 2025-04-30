A 31-year-old who punched a man outside a kebab shop has been fined £750 for assault causing actual bodily harm.
Jack William Thompson was also ordered by magistrates to pay the victim £250 compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Thompson and the victim were at Best Kebabs at Marina Road in Douglas on March 29.
They were involved in a disagreement inside the takeaway but then went outside.
Thompson punched the man on the left side of his face and then pushed him onto the ground.
The victim told police that he had been at the kebab shop and saw Thompson arguing with a woman, so he said he had tried to intervene, but had then been punched outside.
The man was said to have suffered cuts to his forehead and slight swelling.
Defence advocate Peter Russell said his client, whose address was listed as Patrick Street, Peel, was now living in the UK, but had returned to the island for court.
Mr Russell asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea, which he said showed Thompson was remorseful for his actions.
The advocate said that Thompson’s position was that the victim had said to him: ‘Let’s take this outside.’
Mr Russell said that it was accepted that his client had punched the man and then pushed him over, but that it had not been an unprovoked attack.
‘It was a moment of madness and stupidity,’ said the advocate.
A probation report said that Thompson had been on a work night out and had drunk 10 pints of cider, assessing himself as ‘eight out of 10’, when asked how drunk he had been.
Magistrates also ordered £125 prosecution costs and the defendant must pay all amounts immediately or face up to 65 days in custody.