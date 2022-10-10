Loganair is up for sale
Subscribe newsletter
Scottish airline Loganair, which operates the largest number of flights in and out of Ronaldsway, has been put up for sale by owners Stephen and Peter Bond.
Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline, employing some 800 staff. The brothers have involved in the airline for 25 years.
The Scottish Herald has reported that Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair chief executive, said: ‘We shared the news yesterday with our whole team that, after 25 years of involvement in Loganair including the last 10 years as sole owners, our shareholders Stephen and Peter Bond are working to find a new custodian for ‘Scotland’s airline’.
‘It’s for the best of reasons – Stephen is now 72 years of age and wishes to step back from day-to-day business. That’s really the beginning, middle and end of the story right there.’
The airline currently operates flights from Ronaldsway to Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Heathrow and London City.
Talking about the sale Ronaldsway officials added it wouldn’t effect flights saying: ‘We want to reassure you that it’s business as usual.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |