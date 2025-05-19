The Met Office, based at Ronaldsway, says it is highly unlikely there will not be some disruption to racing next week.
Forecaster Colin Gartshore says after weeks of dry weather, the rain will return at the end of this week and into the weekend – probably continuing well into next week. Mist and fog could also be an issue.
Speaking about practice week, he said: ‘It will be mixed next week, and I would be extremely surprised if we get away with no disruption to the five practice days.
‘It is almost guaranteed there will be issues next week and the weather could be bad on Monday. It is all change next week and it is likely this unsettled weather will go into race week as well.’
It seems summer has come early this year with a prolonged spell of dry, sunny and warm weather. There was always a fear it would not last into TT fortnight.
Mr Gartshore also says temperatures will returned to the 14-15C you can expect for this time of year rather than the high teens/early 20s we have been enjoying.
However, we can enjoy what remains of the sunny weather this week. Tuesday will remain warm and sunny throughout with highs of 18C and it will be a similar story on Wednesday.
It will also remain sunny on Thursday although temperatures will dip slightly to highs of 16C.
But it is on Friday where things start to change. After a bright start it will cloud over later with rain and drizzle coming in with highs of 15C. On Saturday we can expect some heavy rain.