Loganair has released its 2023 summer schedule for services between the Isle of Man and London - including a daily flight from Ronaldsway to London Heathrow.
Loganair’s summer 2023 schedule commences March 31 next year and is on sale now.
Loganair customers can fly on one ticket to a range of destinations around the world.
Fares commence from £79.99 one way and are inclusive of 15kg luggage.
Those with onward travel bookings through Loganair’s international partners also benefit from the baggage allowance of a long-haul carrier on the Isle of Man-London flight without extra charge.
Loganair’s summer 2023 schedule, which runs until October 28 next year, includes two daily flights to London City Monday to Wednesday, and an early evening service on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer, said: ‘We’re proud to confirm our full summer 2023 schedule between Isle of Man and London.
‘It offers superb choice for our Isle of Man customers, enabling access to short breaks or longer stays, including internationally, for both business and leisure purposes.
‘We expect our services to be extremely popular and we’d encourage customers to book as early as possible.’
Loganair’s 72-seat ATR72-600 aircraft will be deployed for all Isle of Man routes.
The service will continue to be flown by Loganair’s Isle of Man-based team of pilots, cabin crew and engineers.
Gary Cobb, Airport Director, Ronaldsway Airport, commented: ‘Loganair’s release of seats to London for the summer next year is great news for people wishing to secure their trips ahead of time.
‘ Access to the world via Heathrow is important not only for our community but for all those employed in the aviation sector here in the Isle of Man.’
Flights are available to book at www.loganair.co.uk and via all major travel agents.