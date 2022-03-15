Looking after horses and ponies in island

We would like to shine a light on the lesser known charities in the island.

Our next charity is Island Horse & Pony Aid (Charity 469).

We spoke to the charity’s secretary, Darleen Greenwood about the work they do.

What do you do?

We provide or aid in the provision of care, accommodation, veterinary treatment and other professional services for equines which can no longer be looked after by their owners, have been abandoned or rescued in cases of abuse or neglect.

We undertake rehabilitation work with equines to enable them to be fostered. We provide emergency assistance and support to equine owners in case of financial hardship or other need to enable necessary care to be provided for their equine.

We seek to promote awareness of the public concerning the proper care and treatment of equines.

We work closely with other organisations such as the MSPCA and British Horse Society.

Why / When did you form?

Our charity formed in 1991. The charity was originally established to try to stop live ponies being transported off island for slaughter - it quickly developed into general equine welfare.

What has been your proudest moment since forming?

In 2005, we rescued a herd of wild Shetland Ponies and after veterinary and farrier care, we successfully re-homed all of them.

What is your biggest ambition?

To have the whole island know who we are. If anyone has a concern or requires help regarding an equine, we want them to know how to contact us.

How can people get involved?

People can register an interest in fostering an equine with us, can volunteer to assist at our fund raising events or offer help with transporting equines.

We would also like to hear from anyone willing to offer emergency equine livery/care or who would like to join our team by becoming a Trustee.

Anyone can become a member. Membership fees are Adult: £7.50, Family: £12.50, Child (under 16) / OAP: £3.75.

Where can people find you and where can they donate?

We can be contacted by email - [email protected] - via our website - Island Horse & Pony Aid (ihapa.im) - through our Facebook page, or by calling our helpline: 833922

Donations can be made by bank transfer to:

Account No: 20516651

Sort Code: 20-26-74

Quoting your name and either ‘donation’ or ‘membership’.