Passengers travelling through Ronaldsway Airport this summer are being advised to expect longer queues at security as part of a major operational upgrade project.
From tomorrow (May 1), the airport will begin installing new security screening equipment in the central search area of the main terminal to meet UK Department for Transport (DfT) regulations.
Only one security machine will be in operation at a time during the installation period, which is expected to lead to increased waiting times.
However, airport management says extra staff will be on hand to assist passengers and help minimise disruption.
The first phase of work will begin before the busy TT period and pause during the festival to avoid impacting peak travel.
A second machine will be upgraded once TT concludes.
Although passengers may notice congestion in the repack area – where a contingency machine will temporarily be located – there will be no changes to existing procedures.
Travellers must continue to remove laptops from hand luggage and place liquids under 100ml in clear plastic bags.
Meanwhile, a reduction in scheduled aerodrome closures will also come into effect on May 1.
Introduced in 2023 to accommodate air traffic control staff shortages, these daily closures will now be scaled back, thanks to progress in training and rostering within the ATC team.
Airport bosses say supply chain delays meant the upgrades could not be completed during the quieter winter months as originally planned.
They added that while more advanced C3 scanners are used at some UK airports, the infrastructure and regulatory requirements mean they are not currently viable for Ronaldsway.
‘We appreciate your patience and understanding as we carry out these necessary changes,’ a spokesperson said.
‘Our priority is to ensure your travel experience remains safe, secure and smooth.’