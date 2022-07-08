Maggie’s back to buy more vintage clothes

A theatrical clothing company is coming to the island looking to buy antique and vintage clothing for TV and film work.

Maggie Harding, from the Greta Harding Theatrical Clothing Company, is returning to Manx shores this month after her successful trip buying clothes and accessories on the island in February.

She is on the island from July 18 to July 25, and is encouraging people to get in touch with her if they have any items of clothing, jewellery or textiles dating back before the 1960s.

Maggie Harding bought the two 1940s outfits, in which she’s photographed, from different areas of the Isle of Man on her last visit.

She said: ‘Some things are too good to part with. I could not resist the yellow swing back jacket which I purchased in Peel. In wool check the jacket was made in the USA. While most of Europe was suffering rationing and shortage of materials, the USA seemed to have been less deprived of good clothing.’

‘The bronze jacket and matching handbag were purchased from a house in Onchan. The lady there had collected items for theatre use and this jacket and handbag has been worn at shows at The Gaiety Theatre. I will be wearing this jacket to a 1940s event in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, later this year.’

Maggie explained that it is rare to find vintage clothing in larger sizes, so the hats and shoes seen in the photos, that were purchased in Douglas, will be going into her personal collection.

In the other photograph is a two piece costume made in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, dating to around 1900-1910. The fabric is dark blue wool with a hand worked lace collar and Maggie bought this from a lady in Laxey.

She said: ‘I have been busy repairing this item as there was some damage. It is a great thrill to give pieces a new lease of life after they have been stored away for many years.’