A woman has been handed a suspended sentence after she committed nine offences in three and a half months.
Kathleen Ann Salkeld was sentenced to eight months custody, suspended for 18 months, for resisting arrest, drink-driving, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, being drunk and disorderly, common assault, property damage, three counts of assaulting a police officer
The 30-year-old, who lives at Knock Froy Lane in Santon, was also put under suspended sentence supervision order for 18 months and banned from driving for a year.
Magistrates also banned her from licensed premises for six months, ordered her to pay £1,000 prosecution costs, £50 compensation to each of three police officers she assaulted, and £100 to a security staff.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the first set of offences were committed on New Year’s Day.
Salkeld was outside 1886 Bar and Grill, where she was involved in a row.
She then lashed out at police and was said to be shouting, swearing, unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.
After being arrested, she kicked out and tried to bite one officer, as she swore several times.
She was put on the ground and then spat at an officer.
Salkeld was subsequently taken to police headquarters, where her rage continued as she swore and spat, with the spittle landing on an officer’s thigh.
She was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a police officer, being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.
On March 9, police were called to Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade, after a report of Salkeld being disorderly.
She was said to have been asked to leave the pub several times, but had refused and had been aggressive.
She swore at one of the door staff, flailed her arms around and spat at him.
She then grabbed his testicles as he tried to escort her out by the arm.
Police officers arrested her outside but she pulled away, swearing.
Salkeld kicked one officer in the shin as she continued to resist, then spat multiple times in the back of the van, which resulted in it having to be cleaned.
Once in a cell at police headquarters, she bit an officer on the forearm.
When interviewed later, Salkeld said she had been drinking and had no recollection of the night.
She pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, common assault, property damage, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
On April 14, police were on patrol on New Castletown Road in Douglas when they saw Salkeld driving a car, swerving in the road.
She drove over the Quarterbridge roundabout, cutting off another vehicle which was entering the roundabout.
Police stopped her on Peel Road, and a roadside breathalyser test produced a reading of 60, above the legal limit of 35.
At police headquarters, she did not provide a breath sample due to medical reasons, but blood was taken which later produced a result of 87, where the limit is 80.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb handed in a letter of apology from her client, as well as references.
Ms Lobb said that the incidents at 1886 and Jaks had come about because Salkeld was highly intoxicated, and said had she been sober, they would not have occurred.
The advocate said that her client was a vulnerable individual and had asked multiple times for an appropriate adult to be present at the time of her arrest for the 1886 incident.
Ms Lobb said that Salkeld said she had been stripped, pinned down by officers, then left in the cell, and may have a possible complaint about how she was looked after in custody.
The advocate said that her client had taken positive steps since the offences, which were now some months ago, and had been engaging with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Regarding the drink-driving, Ms Lobb said that Salkeld had suffered a bereavement and had been driving to a friend for support.
Magistrates told Salkeld: ‘We think you’ll acknowledge, you’re a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde character.
'When the drink is in you just turn into a monster. You seem to acknowledge you and alcohol do not agree.’
Salkeld must also take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of her ban.