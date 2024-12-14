Police say the A5 Douglas Road north of Ballasalla will be closed for three hours tonight (Saturday) following a road traffic collision.
Emergency services are at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which took place at around 8.30pm.
Fire crews extricated one casualty who was transferred to Noble’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The A5 is closed between the Reayrt Mie roundabout and the Blackboards junction with Old Castletown Road while police investigate the incident and to enable the carriageway to be cleared.
Orrisdale Road is also closed from its junction at St Mark’s Road to the Douglas Road except for access to properties.
A police spokesperson said: ‘It is anticipated that the road will be closed for three hours while officers deal with the incident.’