Mainly dry with some bright spells

The view towards Laxey from the Bunaglow at 7.05am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

Today’s weather forecast from the Met Office:

Cloudy at first this morning and possibly still damp in places, but the day will be mainly dry with some bright or perhaps sunny spells breaking through, most likely during the afternoon. The light to moderate east to northeast wind will fall light and variable, with highs of 16°C.

Staying dry this evening & tonight with variable amounts of cloud and some clear spells. Minimum temperature no lower than 10°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with sunny intervals developing, particularly during the afternoon. The light and variable breeze will settle to the south or southeast during the afternoon, as temperatures rise up to 17 or possibly 18°C. It will then turn cloudy during the evening and the wind will freshen as rain arrives overnight into Wednesday.

Rain at first on Wednesday will soon clear allowing bright or sunny spells to develop, but with some scattered showers developing during the afternoon. A mainly moderate west to south-westerly wind with top temperature of 18°C.