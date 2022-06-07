Making a big splash

The Big Splash art trail will see more than 30 individually designed dolphin sculptures and some 40 dolphin calves installed at sites around the island – an inspirational public art project not only providing opportunities for people to reconnect with nature and enjoy the island’s countryside, but also to raise awareness of Hospice’s work in the community.

Each week we are meeting some of the many artists who have painted the Dolphins of the Big Splash Trail.

This week, we are having a look at the work of Barbara Barker and Angela Patchett.

Barbara says: ‘About 25 years ago whilst helping my daughter with a school project I discovered a latent talent for painting.

‘My daughter went on to be a successful contemporary artist and I started to paint murals and special effects.

‘I mostly paint in water based paints and have turned my hand to landscapes, cartoons, wildlife, anything really that my customer requires.

‘I am particularly proud of the Joey Dunlop motor bike scene on the mountain road, which sadly has now been painted out, and the mural at the Special Care Baby Unit at Noble’s Hospital.

‘Really I am lucky to be offered such a large variety of requests and I never know what is round the corner – long may it continue.’

Angela is a professional artist specialising in contemporary sculpture and painting.

Previously, Angela worked as a Head of Art in the UK, and taught art at the Isle of Man Prison, before decifing to focus more fully on her own projects.

Angela’s artwork combines representational and abstract imagery to interpret themes which often relate to human endeavour.

Her work includes:

- The Knockaloe sculpture at Cathedral Isle of Man which commemorates Archibald Knox and Joseph Pilates and ‘celebrates the capacity of the human race to overcome barriers to peace and survival’ and;

- The ‘Tree of Life’ sculpture created in partnership with Manakau Beautification Trust in New Zealand. The sculpture is a symbol of worldwide recognition and respect for older people.