A man who breached a domestic abuse protection order, while he was in the prison, has been sentenced to 10 weeks’ further custody.
Thirty-three-year-old James Christopher Hall asked for messages to be passed on to his ex-partner during phone calls, even though he was forbidden from contacting her.
He pleaded guilty to the one count of breaching the order, while a second was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, between December 24 and January 19, while Hall was at Jurby Prison, he had made 30 calls to another woman, during which he asked for the messages to be passed on.
He had been served with a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice on November 17.
After being arrested, and interviewed, Hall answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
However, Mr Swain said that an email from the woman, who was the subject of the protection notice, had been received in support of Hall.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that key mitigation was that the woman concerned had never supported the protection order, but he said that, nonetheless, the police had proceeded with it.
Mr Rodgers said that this was sometimes the case, to protect people who didn’t consider they needed protection.
The advocate said that Hall had already been significantly punished for the breach, as it had resulted in him being recalled to the prison in relation to a previous sentence, and it was now going to be an uphill struggle to end that recall.
Mr Rodgers said that this was not due to end until August 2025, so sentencing options for the breach were limited, considering his client was now at the prison.
‘The calls have come to an end, that is some recognition that they needed to stop,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates ordered the 10 weeks to run consecutively to any sentence which Hall is currently serving.