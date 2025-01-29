A dealer who was attacked over a drug debt has admitted offering to supply cocaine.
Glen Matthew Batty had previously denied the offence, with a trial set to take place, but he appeared in court via video link from the prison, and changed his plea to guilty.
The 30-year-old has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Batty has also previously admitted separate offences of domestic abuse, common assault on a female, and possessing drugs, and will be sentenced for everything at the same time.
He was stabbed by Donovan Bradley Kitching after going to Cinder Path off Peel Road in Douglas on August 19 last year.
Batty had been lured there by Michael William Glover, on the pretext of selling drugs, but evidence later revealed that threats had been made over a £10,000 drug debt.
Batty sustained a 4cm deep cut to his left hand which required six stitches and also a 1.5cm wound to his head by his ear, after being attacked by Kitching with a weapon.
Messages recovered from Glover’s mobile phone talked about someone ‘putting a grand’ on the victim.
Kitching and Glover have both already been jailed.
On January 16, prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Glover’s mobile phone had been seized after the attack.
Facebook messages between him and Batty showed Batty offering to supply cocaine.
Messages were read out, such as ‘Wanting any snowflake?’, and ‘Three G’s for 300’.
When arrested, Batty answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be sent to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Batty, of Barrule Drive in Onchan, was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil, who said that she would not oppose committal to the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Batty will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 31.
No bail application was made, and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.