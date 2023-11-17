A 30-year-old man from England has denied swindling 13 island residents out of more than £25,000.
Craig Brown is accused of taking deposits from people for work to take place at their properties which was never done.
The 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of fraud by false representation and will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 9.
Mr Brown’s address was listed as Burlow Road, Buxton, but he is currently on bail to an address in Jurby.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between October 2021 and October 2022, and involve the defendant allegedly accepting deposits for work, when he knew there was a serious risk he would be unable to start or complete it.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that it is alleged that Mr Brown received a total of £25,532 in deposits from the 13 people concerned.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was not suitable for trial in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant was represented by advocate David Reynolds who agreed that a trial should take place in the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and ordered committal proceedings to be held.
Bail continues with a recognisance of £5,000, and conditions that Mr Brown, lives at the address in Jurby, does not leave the island, and does not apply for a passport, as it was said that he does not currently own one.