A 27-year-old Union Mills man has been fined £500 for being drunk and disorderly and cannabis possession.
Simon Fletcher admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol at Station Road in Port Erin on June 6, at 10.40pm.
They witnessed Fletcher fighting with another male and went to intervene.
After being separated, Fletcher refused to say what the problem had been and was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A search found 0.3 grams of cannabis, which police valued at £6.
During an interview, Fletcher, who lives at Snugborough Avenue, admitted possessing the class B drug, and said that he had not struck the other male.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Shimmin said that her client had co-operated with the police and made admissions during the interview.
The advocate said that Fletcher had not been charged with anything in relation to the fight and that the cannabis found had been of very low value, and for personal use.
Magistrates fined Fletcher £300 for being drunk and disorderly, and £200 for possessing cannabis.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £30 per week.