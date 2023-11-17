A teenager has admitted domestic abuse of her boyfriend.
Mikaela Apfelbauma bit, punched, scratched and kicked her partner, and threatened him with a broken bottle.
She also told his friends he had raped her and threatened to harm herself if he left her.
The 19-year-old will be sentenced on January 9 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on October 26, at 2.15am, on Douglas promenade.
They were called to an address at Empress Drive, where a male said he had been assaulted by his partner, Apfelbauma, with a glass bottle.
Officers found her walking on Empress Drive and she was subsequently arrested.
Her then boyfriend gave a statement to police saying that they had been in a relationship for four years, but there had been issues since January.
He said that Apfelbauma had spent a lot of money on gambling and alcohol.
The man said that, when she was drunk, she would have blackouts and not remember what she had done.
He said that she would accuse him of cheating on her and had threatened to jump out of a window.
When he pulled her back in, he said that she kicked him, pinned him on the bed and bit him.
The man said that she would regularly kiss other men and if he brought it up, she would say she would take her own life if he ever left her.
At one point, Apfelbauma left the island for four weeks, to return to her native Latvia.
However, the man said that she began messaging his friends, saying that he had raped and abused her.
The man said that she would drink daily, consuming up to 10 pints as well as shots, and suddenly snap into a different personality for no reason.
He said that he was in fear of her and on one occasion she had waved a knife around, which he had then hidden from her.
He said that he ‘slept with one eye open’, and that she would use threats of self-harm and suicide to manipulate him.
On another occasion, the male said that Apfelbauma had come home and pushed him onto the bed, saying: ‘Go on, hit me.
‘I know you want to hurt me. You just need the right incentive.’
On October 25, the man said that she had been out with co-workers and he had picked her up from Jaks.
He said she had then become verbally abusive, pulling a broken bottle from her handbag and saying: ‘Come on then, I’ll stab you and leave you here in the street.’
Apfelbauma, who lives at Empress Drive, was interviewed by police and denied the incident with the bottle but admitted there had been multiple other incidents.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions, but does have a caution relating to possession of a bladed article.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing, and said that it had not yet been confirmed whether the complainant wanted a restraining order.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case should remain in the lower court, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.