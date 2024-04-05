This video captures a pod of bottle nose dolphins swimming off the coast of the Isle of Man.
The footage was filmed by Ian Scott from his boat earlier this week.
The clip was captured as the vessel sailed near the west side of the Isle of Man.
It shows the majestic animals breaking the surface of the water on several occasions as the boat idles by the pod.
Mr Scott estimated that there were around 40 dolphins in total at the site when his boat sailed past.
Common bottlenose dolphins are found throughout the world in both offshore and coastal waters, including harbours, bays and estuaries.
They are easy to view in the wild because they live close to shore and are distributed throughout coastal and estuarine waters