A ‘manikin’ used for teaching resuscitation and first aid has been donated to a lifeboat crew in the island.
The cardiopulmonary resuscitation ‘manikin’ was funded by John and Marion Payne, Rushen and Western Mann Rotary Club, and Clear Pharmacy.
It’s been donated to Peel Lifeboat.
Mr Payne has supported the work of lifeboat stations and crews through donations for more than 40 years.
He said: ‘Our volunteers need to be trained meaningfully and continually.
‘I am pleased that we have been able to provide this specialist equipment which will help crew members acquire and maintain their essential lifesaving skills.’
Michael Gallagher, president of the Rushen and Western Mann Rotary Club, added: ‘As a voluntary organisation itself, Rushen Rotary is proud to support Peel Lifeboat in its work to help others.
‘Not only will their CPR skills be valuable when afloat but they may also be useful during incidents within our community.’
Clear Pharmacy, which has been described as ‘always willing to support the communities in which it operates’, helped to raise funds for the training ‘manikin’ with a raffle for a hamper of goods.
Lifeboat operations manager Allen Corlett welcomed the gift and said: ‘We are especially grateful for the generosity of Mr and Mrs Payne, Rushen and Western Mann Rotary Club and Clear Pharmacy.
‘This equipment will support our volunteers as they train to be ready to provide effective casualty care.
‘As a modern emergency service and a charity, we are reliant on donations to enable our lifesavers to continue their vital work, as they strive to continue to save lives at sea.’