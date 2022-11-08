Manx actor is one of British GQ’s first Men of the Year cover stars
Tuesday 8th November 2022 5:04 pm
GQ Men of the Year issue (GQ )
A Manx actor is one of British GQ’s first Men of the Year cover stars.
Joe Locke, a former Ballakermeen High School student, is on the cover alongside his Heartstopper castmate Kit Connor for the 25th annual MOTY issue.
The 19-year-old is currently in production for season two of his Netflix show and has just been cast in Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
