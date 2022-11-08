Manx actor is one of British GQ’s first Men of the Year cover stars

Tuesday 8th November 2022 5:04 pm
Share
GQ Men of the Year issue with Joe Locke and Kit Connor
GQ Men of the Year issue (GQ )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A Manx actor is one of British GQ’s first Men of the Year cover stars.

Joe Locke, a former Ballakermeen High School student, is on the cover alongside his Heartstopper castmate Kit Connor for the 25th annual MOTY issue.

The 19-year-old is currently in production for season two of his Netflix show and has just been cast in Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

More About:

Ballakermeen High School
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0