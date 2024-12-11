Manx actor Joe Locke has been nominated for two international awards after his performance in a Marvel TV show.
Joe, who is best known for his breakthrough performance as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper, recently appeared in the well-received Marvel TV show ‘Agatha All Along’ on Disney+ alongside well-known actors Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.
After his performance, the 21-year-old has now been nominated for two awards; the Independent Spirit Awards for ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ and the Saturn Awards for ‘Best Younger Performer in a TV Series’.
The Douglas-born actor, who honed his talent by taking part in the local ‘National Theatre Connections’ programme organised by the Isle of Man Arts Council and Kensington Arts, reacted to the news by posting on Instagram with the caption 'Woweeeeee!'
Charlie Spring and Heartstopper also returned to our screens with a third series on Netflix back in October.