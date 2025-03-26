Retention of staff within Manx Care was in the spotlight during this week’s House of Keys sitting.
Health and Social Security Minister Claire Christian fielded questions on how many staff have left and how many doctors have resigned recently during Tuesday’s sitting.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse ask the Health Minster how many nurses, consultants and doctors left Manx Care in 2024. He also asked how many completed an exit form and two had exit interviews and what the three most common reasons for leaving were.
Ms Christian said that, in 2024/25 nurses, four consultants and six non consultant grade doctors left Manx Care with 10 completed exit forms in 2024.
‘The three most common reasons for leaving,’ Ms Christian said, ‘were retirement, end of training and resignation.’
Ms Christian admitted no exit interviews took place in 2024 but revealed they will be introduced.
He said: ‘We do want to better understand why staff may choose to leave. Therefore, in-person exit interviews will be reintroduced this year and information gathered will be used to inform a program of staff retention work.
Meanwhile, Onchan MHK Julie Edge also asked the Health Minster how many doctors have resigned since April 2021.
Ms Christian said: ‘I can confirm that between the period of April 1, 2021, and February 28, 2025, 30 doctors have resigned from the Manx care.’
When asked if the resignations had been from permanent roles, Ms Christian said he did not have such information to hand.
She also clarified that the 30 doctors who resigned were employed by Manx care and it does not cover doctors who are part of a GP practice.