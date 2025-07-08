Staff, supporters and guests gathered at Noble’s Hospital in Douglas on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of the island’s current neo-natal unit.
The unit, located in the east wing of the hospital, provides specialist care for babies born prematurely from 32 weeks’ gestation, as well as full-term newborns requiring additional medical support.
Often referred to as the NICU - or the neonatal intensive care unit - the unit is staffed by a team of trained doctors and nurses and has supported hundreds of families since it officially opened its doors in 2014.
It offers continuous monitoring, medical care and emotional support during what can be an anxious and uncertain time for parents.
The anniversary event was attended by representatives from local charities Arlo’s Adventure and the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust, both of which have supported the unit through funding and family-focused initiatives over several years.
Howard Quayle CBE, a former Health and Social Care Minister for the Isle of Man Government who officially opened the facility, was also recognised for his involvement.
One highlight of the event was the return of Evie-Rose Hill, the first baby to receive care at the unit. She cut a celebratory cake, made by a member of staff from the hospital’s restaurant, alongside her parents and her grandparents.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said the celebration marked a decade of dedicated service to newborns and their families and acknowledged the ongoing support of staff, healthcare partners and the wider Isle of Man community.
