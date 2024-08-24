Roads will shut around the Mountain Course at 12pm, two hours and a half later than planned.
The wet weather overnight forced Manx Grand Prix organisers to delay the closure by an hour to allow further time for the roads to dry out.
This was however extended a further hour and a half because of a burst water main in Union Mills.
Revised scheduled details will be released shortly.
Roads will open no later than 9pm.
This year’s event has been dogged by bad weather, with only three qualifying sessions taking place and several cancelled because of the wet and windy conditions.
Racing was due to take place in an additional session on Sunday afternoon, but that has now also been shelved with the forecast for more wet weather tomorrow.