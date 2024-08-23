As a result, no racing will take place on Sunday, which was planned as part of the contingency session.
Meanwhile, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday will both see three races taking place on each day - six in total.
A spokesperson for the Manx Grand Prix said: ‘Due to poor weather forecast for Sunday, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed a revised schedule for this weekend's racing.
‘Racing is no longer scheduled to take place in Sunday's contingency session, with final qualifying and three races taking place on Saturday 24th, and three races taking place on Monday 26th.’
This year’s Manx Grand Prix has been hampered by bad weather with rain cancelling qualifying sessions on a number of days so far.