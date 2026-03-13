The family of Manx Grand Prix rider Louis O’Regan say the inquest into his death has helped answer some of the questions they had following the tragedy.
Mr O’Regan, 43, from Didcot in Oxfordshire, died after a crash just before Kate’s Cottage on the A18 Mountain Road during the opening qualifying session of the Manx Grand Prix on August 18, 2024.
After the hearing, Mr O’Regan’s family issued a statement thanking those involved in the investigation.
They said: ‘We wish to thank the coroner for her fulsome investigation into the facts of this tragic incident and the emergency services and all those who attended Louis on the day.
‘Since losing Louis on August 18, 2024 there have been so many questions; at least some of these have now been answered.’
The family said Mr O’Regan had travelled to the Island knowing the risks involved but had great respect for the course.
‘Louis left his Oxfordshire home for the Manx Grand Prix in August 2024 telling his family he knew his limitations and would be back. Tragically he did not return.
‘Louis was an experienced rider who loved Isle of Man road racing and fully respected the course.’
They also said they had listened carefully to the evidence presented during the inquest.
‘We listened carefully to the evidence as to what happened on the day and the communications between on-site marshals and race control regarding the course conditions.
‘The family have noted that the coroner is now considering whether to make any Rule 34 reports.’
The deputy coroner said she is considering writing a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix following the findings of the inquest.