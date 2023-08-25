There was a string of 11 incidents over the two Manx Grand Prix qualifying sessions on Thursday.
Dom Herbertson came off his 750 Kawasaki Classic Superbike at Lambfell, suffering ankle injuries. He continues to receive treatment.
His 65-year-old father, Mark Herbertson, ran wide and came off a similar machine exiting Keppel Gate in the same session, but was uninjured.
Tom Robinson, who topped the Senior leaderboard on Tuesday, slid off his Kawasaki 600 at Ramsey Hairpin.
French newcomer Kevin Rigot came off his similar machine at Cruickshanks corner, Ramsey. He was OK.
Garry Broughton of Leicester fell off his 650 Kawasaki twin at Braddan Bridge in the Junior class – he was OK.
During the evening session Michael Gahan of Limavady, Northern Ireland and Andy Lovett of Preston both slid off at Governor’s Bridge. They were uninjured.
After setting the fastest lap of the week in the Senior MGP class at 120.8mph, local man Marcus Simpson dismounted at Creg-Ny-Baa. He was OK.
Italy’s Salvatore Sallustro suffered ankle injuries when he came off his 650 Kawasaki twin at the 26th Milestone.
Seasoned campaigner Ewan Hamilton, 66, came off his Ultra-Lightweight 400cc Kawasaki at the same spot. His condition is reported as stable, but he continues to receive treatment.
Seven times TT winner Michael Rutter fell from his Davies Motorsport Yamaha 500 at the Bungalow in the Classic Senior class session. He escaped injury.