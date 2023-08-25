The whole day's proposed Manx Grand Prix schedule has been cancelled with the weather deteriorating.
Qualifying had begun just after 1pm only for the session to be red flagged 10 minutes or so later with rain on the west of the Mountain Course. The first race of the event, the three-lap Lightweight MGP, was due to take place at 2.40pm.
A statement from organisers said: 'Due to deteriorating weather conditions and in order to minimise disruption to the public the Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has made the decision to cancel the remainder of today's qualifying session.
'The roads opening process will begin shortly.'
A revised schedule for tomorrow will be released shortly.
The course is now in the process of re-opening.