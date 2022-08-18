Manx politicians head to Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada
Subscribe newsletter
Three members of Tynwald have travelled to Canada to attend the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Nova Scotia from August 20 to 26.
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson, Onchan MHK Rob Callister and MLC Peter Greenhill are heading to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s (CPA) flagship event at the Halifax Convention Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The event will bring together more than 600 parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and decision makers from across the Commonwealth for a ‘unique conference and networking opportunity’.
The Manx party will be accompanied by deputy clerk of Tynwald Joann Corkish.
A Tynwald press release about the trip added: ‘All related costs will be published on the Tynwald website in due course.’
The last Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference took place in Uganda in September 2019.
Mr Watterson SHK, is attending the conference in his capacity as Regional Representative (British Islands and Mediterranean Region) on the steering committee of the CPA’s small branches network.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |