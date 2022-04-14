Manx produce to feature at UK trade show

Three local food and drink businesses will team up and fly the flag for Manx produce at one of the UK’s largest trade shows later this month.

The three-day Farm Shop & Deli Show sees thousands of people attend the NEC in Birmingham between April 25 -27 to sample the finest food and drink from across the British Isles.

This year, thanks to support from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, Fynoderee Distillery, Isle of Man Creamery and Angelica Belle will exhibit together to champion Manx produce. This action supports the aim for diversification and new product development within the Food Matters Strategy and promotes local food and drink on a national scale.

Fynoderee will be showcasing their range of gins, vodka and rum; the Isle of Man Creamery will talk about their award-winning cheeses and environmentally friendly cartons, and Angelica Belle will display their luxury brand of Amaretti Cookies made in the Isle of Man.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said: ‘The Isle of Man has so many excellent food and drink producers and we’re excited to see three teaming up for this event to give the island more prominence at such an important event for the industry.

‘It is a great opportunity for them to showcase their products, and the island, in front of thousands of people, including brand owners and journalists.’

Tiffany Kerruish, co-founder of Fynoderee, said: ‘We’re grateful for DEFA’s support and this chance to promote our Manx products to potential new buyers on a larger scale and we couldn’t be more excited.

Tim Sayers, director of sales at Isle of Man Creamery said: ‘As well as our award-winning cheeses, we are excited to also share with UK customers our two-litre carbon-neutral milk cartons. It’s a real opportunity to demonstrate to UK retailers that traditional plastic milk bottles can be replaced with a much more environmentally friendly packaging solution.’