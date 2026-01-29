Sailings between the Isle of Man and Heysham have been disrupted today (Thursday) due to forecast adverse weather, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed.
This morning’s Douglas to Heysham crossing was delayed but did depart the island at 8.42am.
However, the scheduled 12.45pm return sailing from Heysham has been cancelled as a result of the conditions.
As a knock-on effect, the Douglas to Heysham Manxman sailing scheduled for 6.45pm this evening has also been cancelled.
The Steam Packet has confirmed that the Manxman is now due to return to Douglas on the overnight sailing at 1.45am.
However, bosses have warned that this crossing remains at risk of possible disruption or cancellation, depending on how weather conditions develop.
A decision on whether the overnight sailing will go ahead is expected to be made at 5pm today.
The uncertainty also means that tomorrow morning’s 8am Douglas to Heysham sailing is currently at risk. The company said a further update on that crossing will also be issued at 5pm.
The latest disruption follows earlier sailing issues this week caused by Storm Chandra, which also impacted freight and passenger services.
Passengers affected by today’s cancellations are being advised that they may amend their bookings online. Alternatively, customers can contact the Steam Packet’s reservations team after 9am for further assistance.