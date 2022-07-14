Manx SPCA column: Larry has served Cameron, May and Johnson

If you’ve been watching coverage of recent political events taking place at number ten Downing Street, and the ministerial (and ex-ministerial) toings and froings, you may have noticed a large tabby and white cat who is a very permanent fixture at Number 10.

He’s called Larry, and his favourite spot at the moment seems to be the window ledge to the left of the famous black door.

Larry is 15 years young, and has held the position of ‘chief mouser to the cabinet office’ for some 11 years now, having been adopted from Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home.

He has seen prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and now Boris Johnson, enter and leave office … but he himself shows no signs of being ready to move out just yet.

Larry is described as a civil servant and so he doesn’t belong to a specific prime minister, and he will not be accompanying Boris Johnson and his family when they move out.

Unlike most cats Larry doesn’t spend most of his life sleeping because he has a very active Twitter account to maintain (one which boasts that he’s been ‘in position for longer than the leader of any UK political party’), and official duties of his own to undertake.

The Downing Street website defines these duties as ‘greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality’.

Apparently Larry’s ‘solution to the mouse occupancy of the house’ is still in ‘tactical planning stage’, probably because he is reported to ‘lack killer instinct’.

Larry has an adoring worldwide fan club who send him regular gifts and treats, and he’s arguably more popular than any of the other occupants of Number 10, past and present! Even better, he’s not funded by the taxpayer and any expenses he incurs are funded by the staff at Number 10.

Larry has met several world leaders over the years and, although he often seems to dislike men, he took a particular shine to Barack Obama and they reportedly became firm friends.

However, when Donald Trump paid a visit in 2019 Larry declined to fulfil his duties, and, instead, took a nap underneath the former US president’s armoured car, creating a potential security threat because he could not be coaxed out.

Throughout his time at Number 10, Larry has proved himself to not only be a brilliant ambassador for Battersea but also a high-profile example of how incredible rescue cats are – his ‘rags to riches’ tale is proof of why all animals deserve a second chance.

One minute they may be an abandoned stray, and the next they can become famous around the world.

We can’t claim that any of our cats and kittens will have Larry’s diplomatic skills, but we have every hope that they will find amazing new homes where they can live life to the full – with or without celebrity status.

Coco and Candy (both female) are just nine months old, and they came to us recently because a child in their previous family developed allergies.

They are super playful, both with each other and with adults and children alike.

They are already spayed and fully vaccinated, and it goes without saying that they are microchipped.

They will undoubtedly bring delight to their adoptive family, when they find one, and provide endless hours of entertainment and fun.