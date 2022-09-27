Manx SPCA: What we do with feral cats

Subscribe newsletter
The ManxSPCA operates a trap, neuter, return/release (TNR) programme in relation to feral cats, and in doing so helps to manage feral numbers on the Isle of Man.
Feral cats are more susceptible to illness and disease, and they have a relatively short life expectancy, often dying a slow, painful death.
Because of their high mortality rate, ferals fill the void by reproducing as frequently as possible, and most feral females will have two litters a year.
Over a 10-year period it has been estimated that an unneutered female, and her unneutered progeny, can produce around 40,000 offspring.
The Isle of Man’s eco-system lends itself to a high feral cat population.
We don’t have mid-sized predators such as foxes or badgers and so, simply put, there are generally more small mammals (rodents, rabbits, etc) for the cats to eat.
Feral colonies often come into conflict with domestic cat populations, and the problem is not an isolated, rural one – it’s on our doorstep.
Feral cats often carry feline diseases that can be passed onto domestic cats, particularly when they are fighting or mating.
The Manx SPCA’s TNR programme involves setting up humane cat traps in the area where a feral colony seems to be centred.
The traps need to be monitored on a frequent basis to ensure a cat is not kept confined for longer than necessary, and the society relies on the public’s support in many cases to do this.
The trapped cats are then brought to the society’s cattery quarantine unit, where the cattery team’s expert handling skills are required – feral cats are usually fast and furious! They are, technically, wild animals.
They are then booked into see a vet as soon as possible, so that they can be neutered or spayed and then released with the minimal amount of time spent confined in a pen.
Whilst under anaesthetic, the feral cats are ‘ear-tipped’ by the vet which means that they have a centimetre of one ear cut off in a straight line – this is the internationally recognised way to demonstrate that a feral has been neutered or spayed, and it helps prevent them from being trapped for a second time.
The tipped ears heal very quickly with no lasting effect on the cats.
We can’t always return a feral cat to the place it came from, and must release it in a new area.
This means we’re always looking for people to ‘house a mouser’ – to take a feral cat to their stables, garden centre, factory, farm or small holding where the feline will provide an environmentally friendly rodent control service.
The ‘house a mouser’ scheme allows cats who can’t be socialised as pets to earn their keep by simply acting on their natural instincts.
They do not crave affection or attention, and they are perfectly happy to go about their ‘job’ as long as they have a warm, dry place to sleep, a regular supply of food, and access to fresh water.
Like all our cats, our ‘workers’ have been neutered and health checked so you can adopt with confidence.
If you would like to meet the cats pictured, and some of our other ferals, please call the cattery team on 851672, option 2, and leave a message if no-one is able to answer straight away.
