Manx Telecom has announced a donation of 25 £20 mobile phone top-ups to an island charity.
The donation will enable Victim Support to distribute mobile credit to individuals who have been affected by crime and may be experiencing financial hardship.
Victim Support Isle of Man provides free and confidential support to anyone affected by crime, regardless of whether the crime has been reported to police.
The charity's services include emotional support, practical assistance and advocacy for victims of crime and their families.
A spokesperson from Manx Telecom said: ‘This will provide essential communication support for the charity's service users.
‘Access to reliable communication is often crucial for victims of crime, allowing them to stay connected with support services, family members and emergency services when needed.
‘The donation reflects Manx Telecom's ongoing commitment to supporting local charities and community organisations across the Isle of Man.’
Gary Lamb, chief executive of Manx Telecom, said: ‘By providing these mobile top-ups to Victim Support, we hope to remove one barrier that might prevent someone from accessing the help and support they need during a difficult time.
‘We recognise that staying connected is more than just convenience, but a lifeline for many people in our community.’
Lorna Trevethan, chief executive of Victim Support Isle of Man, added: ‘This generous donation will make a real difference to the people we support.
‘Communication is vital for victims of crime and their families, and we're very grateful to Manx Telecom for their ongoing support.’
Should you need the services of Victim Support Isle of Man, you can contact them via telephone on 679950 or email [email protected].
More information about the services of Victim Support Isle of Man can be found at https://victimsupport.im/