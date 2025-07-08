Ballasalla-based accountancy and business advisory firm Augment is the official sponsor of Isle of Play’s new community-driven fundraising initiative ‘Grand Year’.
Grand Year invites individuals, families, groups and workplaces to raise £1,000 over the course of 12 months - the equivalent of just £2.73 a day.
Every pound raised will go directly towards supporting play-based programmes for children in the Isle of Man who may not otherwise have access to safe spaces, support, or opportunities for learning and connection.
The initiative is designed to be flexible, inclusive and fun, with participants encouraged to raise their £1,000 in any way they choose - from bake sales and dress-down days to workplace challenges and family fun inspired games nights and challenges.
Through their work at Lester’s Yard adventure playground, its forest school and school holiday ‘playing out’ schemes, Isle of Play create opportunities for children to explore, build, connect and just be kids all while developing confidence, resilience and vital life skills.
Founded in 2018, the Douglas-based charity engages around 1,000 children weekly though its various schemes including tailored support for those with SEN or behavioural needs.
Augment owner Jonathan Richards said: ‘As a parent you quickly realise how little space there is these days for unstructured, imaginative play.
‘The kind where kids invent their own games, solve their own problems and learn how to get along.
‘What Isle of Play offers is something really special; time and freedom to figure things out together, away from screens.
‘Grand Year is such a great way to support that and to invest in children growing up right here in the island. We’re really proud to sponsor it.’
Fellow director Andrea Cassidy added: ‘What Isle of Play offers goes far beyond play.
‘They’re there for island children who don’t have anywhere safe to go, who might be going without meals, or who just need a trusted adult to talk to. “Grand Year” is all about making it easy for anyone to get involved and if enough people do, the impact can be huge.’
Funds raised through ‘A Grand Year’ can help cover:
- A year’s worth of supervised play sessions for a child with nowhere safe to go after school
- Evening meals for families struggling to make ends meet
- Educational support for children missing out on school
- Creative tools for children to express themselves
- Materials for building, exploring and discovering through child-led adventure play
The charity’s chief executive Chris Gregory added: ‘This is about giving the community a way to say to children: You matter. Your play matters. And we’re here for you.
‘We know times are tough for everyone, which is why we’ve made it simple, affordable and open to all.’
Anyone interested in taking part in ‘Grand Year’ can request a fundraising pack by emailing [email protected] or messaging Isle of Play directly via its social media channels.